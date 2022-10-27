You’ll Be Totally Creeped Out by Kim Kardashian’s Halloween Decor Featuring Her Kids’ Hands

You got to hand it to Kim Kardashian for going all out for Halloween.
The 42-year-old transformed her home into a real life haunted mansion, complete with bone-chilling body parts from her famous family. In a video posted to her socials on Oct. 26, Kim gives her followers a quick tour, beginning with the outside which featured dozens of white zombie-like hands popping out from the grass.
The Kardashians star shared that the eerie appendages were her "favorite" decorations. She took molds of hands at a "molding party" she hosted for "everyone we know," including the four kids she shares with ex Kanye West: Psalm West, 3, Chicago West, 4, Saint West, 6, and North West, 9, who eagerly wanted to show off her hand in the clip. One hand even held a fake butcher knife, which Kim reveled to be her personal chef.
Kim also showed off her hand, pointing out that that mold was taken "when I had the nails on."
The hands were just one of the many eerie elements surrounding Kim's home. The ghostly grounds also included trees wrapped in skeleton and bones, "creepy people having a bonfire" and giant arch made of skulls above her door—all in a "more neutral color palette," of course.
@kimkardashian
Perfect Halloween 2022? original sound - Kim Kardashian
Inside the house, the scary surprises continued. As North opened the front door, fans got a glimpse of the "creepy situation" Kim had going in the hallways, including layers-upon-layers of white torn fabric, "super scary" mummies along the walls and handing from the ceiling and her James Turrell art piece "that looks like the moon."
In the background of the video, mysterious music and screams could be heard as Kim laughed that someone must be watching a horror film.
Decorating her house is just one way Kim and her family are getting into the Halloween spirit. On her Instagram Stories, the SKIMS founder shared several snapshots of her kids at the Nights Of The Jack immersive experience on Oct. 24, which featured thousands of hand-carved, illuminated pumpkins, situated throughout the King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas, Calif. Rob Kardashian's 5-year-old daughter, Dream, also appeared to be a part of the fun fall outing.
Spooktacular job, Kim.