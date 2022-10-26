Why Katy Perry Stopped Googling Herself

Watch : Katy Perry Reveals Why She'll Never Hire a Full-Time Nanny

Throw your sticks and stones, but Katy Perry isn't letting anyone break her soul.

The pop star spoke about her restricted approach to social media in order to fend off unwanted interactions with haters and their opinions. In an interview with The Cut published on Oct. 24, the "Teenage Dream" singer shared what she does to avoid reading about herself on the internet.

"I stopped Googling myself a long time ago, and I don't read comments. So if I'm on social media, I post and ghost," Katy said. "I am not going to open the door and invite the whole world to comment about how they think I should live my life."

Instead of focusing on negativity, Katy—who shares 2-year-old daughter Daisy with fiancé Orlando Bloom—is selective about who she welcomes in her life.

"I have a good trusted-friend group, I've got a therapist, and we've got a couple's therapist, which is really helpful," she shared. "So I'm very particular about letting other people's energies in."