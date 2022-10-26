Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Buy $14.5 Million Beach House in Santa Barbara

Earlier this month, the Poosh founder shocked some fans when she revealed the couple were still living in separate residences.

"I think we're in the place where we're figuring out how to blend our households and our kids," Kourtney said on the Oct. 4 episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. "There will be [a joint house.] We want our kids to also feel really comfortable and they have both lived in their homes their wholes lives, for the most part, and they each have their rooms."