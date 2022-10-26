Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Buy $14.5 Million Beach House in Santa Barbara

Home sweet home.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have purchased a $14.5 million beach house from Conan O'Brien in Santa Barbara, Calif, a real estate source tells E! News.
"There are beautiful ocean views from many of the rooms," the source says, noting the place was remodeled in 2015. "In addition to the main house, there's also a guest house which is perfect for older kids."
After all, Travis and Kourtney—who tied the knot in May—do need space for their blended family. Kourtney shares Mason Disick, 12, Penelope Disick, 10, and Reign Disick, 7, with ex Scott Disick, while Travis shares Landon Barker, 19, Alabama Barker, 16, as well as his stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, 23, with ex Shanna Moakler.
Earlier this month, the Poosh founder shocked some fans when she revealed the couple were still living in separate residences.
"I think we're in the place where we're figuring out how to blend our households and our kids," Kourtney said on the Oct. 4 episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. "There will be [a joint house.] We want our kids to also feel really comfortable and they have both lived in their homes their wholes lives, for the most part, and they each have their rooms."
Alas, Travis and Kourtney have been toying with the idea of moving in together for some time. Before getting engaged in October 2021, the pair toured a home in Bel Air, which was featured on the first season of Hulu's The Kardashians.
"Travis and I currently live in separate homes a block away from each other and we just want to, like, explore the idea of living in one home," Kourtney said in the episode. "We are so in love with our homes right now and where we live that it's gonna be really hard to find something to beat that."