Treat Yourself to Harry Styles, Coco and More Stars' Most Epic Halloween Costumes

Before finalizing your 2022 Halloween costume, dare to look back on these epic looks from Heidi Klum, Katy Perry, Kelsea Ballerini and Beyoncé.

When it comes to Halloween night, some stars were bone to be wild.

As the countdown continues for the spookiest night of the year, many Americans are scrambling to find the perfect costume that will earn rave reviews in the neighborhood.

But before browsing the closet or running to the store, it may be best to look towards Hollywood's biggest celebrities, who can provide some inspiration with their spooky good looks.

For Harry Styles, he's still feeling the love tonight from his epic Elton John costume in 2018. But more recently, the "As It Was" singer earned dazzling reviews for his portrayal of The Wizard of Oz's Dorothy during his 2021 Harryween concert. Heads up! He's doing another Halloween show this year at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Don't say we didn't warn you.

Credit also has to go to Coco, who teamed up with husband Ice-T to become everyone's favorite villainous couple, Harley Quinn and the Joker.

And it's not Halloween night without praising the kids, including Gabrielle Union's daughter. Nearly one year ago, we said hello to Kaavia James Union Wade as Adele. And yes, we're still sending our love to all who made it possible.

Stars Celebrate Halloween 2022

Before attending that Halloween party, scroll through the most epic celebrity costumes in recent years. We can't wait to see who out-boos themselves this year.

 

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for HS
Harry Styles

as Dorothy from Wizard of Oz 

Instagram
Kelsea Ballerini

as Guy Fieri 

Twitter
Coco & Ice-T

as Harley Quinn and The Joker 

Instagram
Kaavia James Union Wade

as Adele

Instagram
Kate Upton & Justin Verlander

as Monsters, Inc. cast

Chinchilla/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Katy Perry

as a Flaming Hot Cheeto

Instagram
Jennifer Lopez

as Madonna

beyonce.com
Beyoncé, Blue Ivy & Jay Z

as a the cast of Coming to America

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Heidi Klum
Joe Jonas

as Zoolander

NCP/Star Max/GC Images
Rihanna

as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

JACK / BACKGRID
Gigi Hadid

as The Mask

Andrew Toth/WireImage
Heidi Klum

as Jessica Rabbit

Instagram
Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch & Camila Mendes

as the Powerpuff Girls

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Casamigos
Kendall Jenner

as a Fembot from Austin Powers

John Phillips/Getty Images
Rita Ora

as Post Malone

David M. Russell/ABC Entertainment
Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest

as Barbie and Ken

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum
Lupita Nyong'o

as Dionne from Clueless

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Heidi Klum
David Burtka & Neil Patrick Harris

as Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

Instagram
Dakota Fanning

as a Loofah

Instagram / Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato

as Pennywise

West2East Empire / Olugbenro Ogunsemore
Ciara & Russell Wilson

as Beyoncé and Jay Z

Instagram
Kylie Jenner

as Christina Aguilera

Instagram
Halsey

as the Corpse Bride

Instagram/Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union & Kaavia

as Bring it On cheerleaders

Amy Graves/Getty Images
Josh Duhamel & Fergie

as Karl Lagerfeld and his cat Coupette

Instagram
The Weeknd & Bella Hadid

as Beetlejuice and Lydia

