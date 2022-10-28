Treat Yourself to Harry Styles, Coco and More Stars' Most Epic Halloween Costumes

Watch : 21 BEST Kardashian & Jenner Halloween Costumes

When it comes to Halloween night, some stars were bone to be wild.

As the countdown continues for the spookiest night of the year, many Americans are scrambling to find the perfect costume that will earn rave reviews in the neighborhood.

But before browsing the closet or running to the store, it may be best to look towards Hollywood's biggest celebrities, who can provide some inspiration with their spooky good looks.

For Harry Styles, he's still feeling the love tonight from his epic Elton John costume in 2018. But more recently, the "As It Was" singer earned dazzling reviews for his portrayal of The Wizard of Oz's Dorothy during his 2021 Harryween concert. Heads up! He's doing another Halloween show this year at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Don't say we didn't warn you.

Credit also has to go to Coco, who teamed up with husband Ice-T to become everyone's favorite villainous couple, Harley Quinn and the Joker.

And it's not Halloween night without praising the kids, including Gabrielle Union's daughter. Nearly one year ago, we said hello to Kaavia James Union Wade as Adele. And yes, we're still sending our love to all who made it possible.