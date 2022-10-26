Charli D’Amelio Is Getting Candid Over Heartbreak, Jealously and Moving On in Her Debut Single

Watch : Charli D'Amelio TRANSFORMS Into Marge Simpson for DWTS

We'd come listening to Charli D'Amelio's debut single if you asked us to.

The TikToker can now add singer to her multitude of talents, as the star released her first song "If You Ask Me To" following the season two finale of Hulu's The D'Amelio Show Oct. 26. Throughout the season, viewers can see Charli battling the decision of when to release her single—as to not step on older sister Dixie D'Amelio's toes. Now the 18-year-old is detailing her journey into music and why she felt it was the right time to release her art.

"I've always loved music and performing," she explained in a press release. "Once my online following started growing I was able to showcase my passion for dance, but I felt that with so many other people entering the music space there wasn't room for me."

Her music video shows "the journey of teenage heartbreak," per the press release. The video also touches on the "difficulties of watching someone move on and having to deal with all of the internal negative comparisons that come along with seeing someone you once loved with someone new."