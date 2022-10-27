The Calling's Suspenseful First Trailer Will Have You Hooked

Watch : Streaming Guide Fall 2022: What to Watch on Netflix, HBO Max & More

Peacock's got your latest crime drama binge covered.

Premiering Nov. 10, The Calling follows NYPD Detective Avraham Avraham (Jeff Wilbusch) as he faces his toughest case yet, and the streamer has just released the first trailer for the suspenseful new series from showrunner, writer and executive producer David E. Kelley.

Unlike some grizzled TV cops, Avraham's "belief in mankind is his superpower when it comes to uncovering the truth," according to the show's description. "Guided by a deep sense of spirituality and religious principles, Avraham is left to question his own humanity when a seemingly routine investigation turns upside down."

That investigation involves a missing boy named Vincent (Charlie Besso), whose mother, Nora (Stephanie Szostak), enlists Avraham's help in the teaser. And he will stop at nothing to bring him home, as he tells the worried parent, "I got to sleep with Vincent in my head, and I wake up with him in the morning."

Luckily, he's got some help from fellow detective Janine Harris (Juliana Canfield), as she is looking to learn a thing or two from her colleague. But according to their Captain, Kathleen Davies (Karen Robinson), Janine "can't learn what he does."