These Are the Best Holiday Gift Ideas for the Jewelry-Obsessed That They'll Never Want to Take Off

I, like all jewelry-obsessed people, know that good things come in small, shiny packages. Leaving the house without all of my favorite bracelets, earrings, necklaces and rings stacked to perfection makes me feel like I'm missing something vital. So, if you know someone who is just as jewelry-crazed as I am but don't know where to start when it comes to giving them a meaningful and beautiful piece of jewelry that they will love to wear, look no further. I'm here to share some of my utmost favorite jewelry finds of the season.
Wild Side Huggie Set
Every jewelry lover needs a good set of gold huggies, and these ones from Gorjana definitely do the trick. You can get this set of hoop earrings for $85. They're especially perfect for someone who likes to stack their blign and has multiple piercings.
Callie Oval Eternity Ring
I feel like this ring doesn't need much of a description, but here we are, anyways. This emerald stone infinity ring packs a punch with its timeless design and intense sparkle. It's also hypoallergenic, nickel and lead-free and sweat and waterproof. The most perfect gift ever.
By Adina Eden Mini Huggie Earrings
These By Adina Eden mini huggie earrings are currently on Shopbop for $48. The stunning hoops can be worn on their own for a minimalist look or paired with diamond studs or cuffs for an edgier look. Regardless, you can't go wrong with this pair.
COLLECTIVE HOME - Ceramic Jewelry Tray
Add a personal and thoughtful touch to gifting with this ceramic jewelry tray that comes with a cute initial engraving detail. It's great for those who need a little extra space to place their essential jewelry pieces.
Engravable Heart Charm Bangle
This Alex And Ani bracelet is perfect to gift to someone you love, especially since its engravable so you can add an even more personal touch to the piece. You can shop even more pieces on their site by collection and meaning. There's really something to give anyone who loves jewelry from Alex And Ani.
Half Stone Initial Necklace
If you know someone whose jewelry collection could use a little bit of personalization, gift them this initial necklace from The M Jewelers. It's understated and dainty, so it would look perfect on its own or even layered with other gold necklaces.
Bennett 18K Gold Tennis Necklace
This gold tennis necklace will score you some serious brownie points, because when has anything gold and sparkly not scored? The jewelry-obsessed person in your life will seriously never want to take this off.
LANDICI Small Jewelry Box
For someone who's always on the go but can't part with their jewels, this small jewelry box from Amazon is a great gift idea for just $17. It comes in various different colors and different storage compartments for rings, necklaces, bracelets and more.
Elisa Birthstone Pendant Necklace
This birthstone pendant from Kendra Scott is another way to give a stunning customized gift that will definitely become a staple in any jewelry-obsessed person's closet. The delicate gold chain and shimmering stone gives the necklace a mesmerizing look that will get tons of compliments.
Pavé Pisa Bracelet
These gold beaded bracelets are stackable and wearable for everyday. It's a stretchy bracelet that will become anyone's go-to. They can also be personalized with an initial for an added plus.
Heart Enamel Ring
This heart enamel ring from Mejuri is the perfect way to show the jewelry-obsessed person in your life some love. The enamel heart detail comes in different colors like pink, white and black. Choose one, or choose them all. I know I would.
Mini Eternity Hoop Earrings
Simple yet sparkly, these mini eternity hoop earrings would make a great stocking stuffer. They can be worn on their own or paired with other studs and hoops for some extra bling.
Soft Geo Modern White Lacquer Jewelry Box - Stacking
Gift some chic jewelry storage space with this stacking jewelry box from West Elm. It's chic and simple, and would look great in any space. It's also currently on sale for $45, so get it while you can.
Floating Sapphire Necklace
For the minimalist in your life, check out this floating sapphire necklace that is dainty but certainly doesn't skimp out on the bling. It's elegant and undeniably stunning, and would make a perfect gift.
Cuban Bracelet
This Cuban Bracelet from IceLink is so stunning, you'll definitely want to snag one for yourself. It's the perfect accessory to elevate any outfit. For $95, it's the kind of piece that will take center stage over any other jewels.
Atania Necklace
This vintage-looking necklace is one of those pieces that will certainly become one of the most unique in anyone's accessory collection. If you're looking to splurge on someone, this Atania Necklace from Fedoma is definitely the way to go.
Mixed Tube Ring
If there's anyone that can mix metals like a pro, it's the jewelry-lover in your life. This Mixed Tube Ring from Mejuri is the perfect gift to give the experimental jewelry-lover in your life.
