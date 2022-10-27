The Masked Singer: A Vampire Diaries Star and Talk Show Icon Get Unmasked

A pair of Masked Singer contestants weren't able to find their own rainbow connections.
The Oct. 26 episode of the celebrity singing competition—which included appearances from Muppets icons Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy and Fozzie Bear—featured performances from Robogirl, The Beetle and The Lambs.
Robogirl, who impressed the judges with her vocals on the Oct. 19 episode, sang a rendition of Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody." The performance was preceded by a new clue, revealing that Robogirl is somehow connected to Lindsay Lohan.
Up next, The Beetle made his Masked Singer debut with a performance of "The Way You Look Tonight" by Frank Sinatra. The Beetle's clue package included a courtroom, coffee beans, a history of public service and the knowledge that some of his work has been called "some of the worst of all-time."
Finally, The Lambs—a trio of performers dressed in Little Bo Peep-inspired costumes—announced their arrival with a performance of Katy Perry's "Hot N Cold." Their clue package included a pair of jeans with the word "famous" written on the back, golf, a huge diamond ring and that they grew up as "Beverly Hills besties." After their performance, they also revealed that they once worked with Paul McCartney.
After the fan vote, The Beetle was sent home first, leaving Robogirl and The Lambs to duke it out in the Battle Royale.
Once unmasked, Beetle revealed himself to be Jerry Springer, host of Jerry Springer and the former mayor of Cincinnati.
After a fierce head-to-head—or, in this case, head-to-head-to-head-to-head—performance of Blondie's "Call Me," The Lambs claimed victory in the final battle. That left Robogirl to be unmasked as The Vampire Diaries star Kat Graham.
Find out how far The Lambs can run when The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Fox.
For a full update on all of the clues and contestants from this season, keep scrolling!