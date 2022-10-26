2022 People's Choice Awards

Vote Now!

Here's What's Coming to Netflix in November 2022

The Crown season five, Laguna Beach and more will premiere on Netflix in November 2022. Check out a full list of new titles.

By Corinne Heller Oct 26, 2022 10:52 PMTags
TVNetflixThe Crown
Watch: Elizabeth Debicki Portrays Princess Diana With Sons in The Crown

Get ready for a royally enthralling November on Netflix.

Next month, the streaming service will premiere the highly anticipated fifth season of The Crown, which will focus on Princess Diana and now-King Charles III's imploding marriage—and the aftermath.  

Taking on the roles this go ‘round? Elizabeth Debicki (replacing Emma Corrin) and Dominic West. Plus Harry Potter star Imelda Staunton makes her debut as Queen Elizabeth II, taking over from predecessors Olivia Colman and Claire Foy.

In addition to new episodes of The Crown, the first two seasons of the '00s reality series Laguna Beach will also be available to stream, much to the delight of fans following along as stars Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti rewatch the show that shot them to superstardom.

And if you're looking for movie night, you're in luck: The Mask of Zorro and sequel The Legend of ZorroNotting HillThink Like a Man and Training Day will all be available for your perfect night in on the couch.

photos
The Crown Season 5 Photos

See what's new on Netflix in November 2022:

Comedy Central

Nov. 1

Attack on Finland
The Bad Guys
The Bodyguard
Dennis the Menace
Dolphin Tale
Gabby's Dollhouse season 6
Key & Peele season 1
Key & Peele season 2
Key & Peele season 3

Moviestore/Shutterstock

The Legend of Zorro
The Little Rascals
The Little Rascals Save the Day
Man on a Ledge
The Mask of Zorro
Mile 22
Moneyball
Notting Hill
Oblivion
The Pink Panther
The Pink Panther 2
Still Alice
The Takeover — Netflix film
Think Like a Man
Top Gear season 31
Training Day
Up in the Air

Michael De Luca Productions/Kobal/Shutterstock

Nov. 2

The Final Score — Netflix series
Killer Sally — Netflix documentary
Young Royals season 2 — Netflix Series

Nov. 3

Blockbuster — Netflix series
The Dragon Prince season 4 — Netflix Family
Panayotis Pascot: Almost — Netflix Comedy

Nov. 4

Buying Beverly Hills — Netflix series
Ẹlẹṣin Ọba: The King's Horseman — Netflix film
Enola Holmes 2 — Netflix film
The Fabulous — Netflix series
Lookism — Netflix Anime
Manifest season 4 part 1 — Netflix series

Nov. 5

Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTaste — Netflix Documentary

Nov. 6

Captain Phillips

Nov. 7

Deepa & Anoop season 2 — Netflix Family

Nov. 8

Behind Every Star — Netflix series
The Claus Family 2 — Netflix film
Minions & more volume 2
Neal Brennan: Blocks — Netflix Comedy
Triviaverse — Netflix special

Keith Bernstein/Netflix

Nov. 9

Angels & Demons
The Crown season 5 — Netflix series
FIFA Uncovered — Netflix Documentary
The Railway Man
The Soccer Football Movie — Netflix film

Nov. 10

Falling for Christmas — Netflix film
Lost Bullet 2 — Netflix film
Love Never Lies: Destination Sardinia — Netflix series
State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith — Netflix Documentary
Warrior Nun season 2 — Netflix series

Nov. 11

Ancient Apocalypse — Netflix Documentary
Capturing the Killer Nurse — Netflix Documentary
Don't Leave — Netflix film
Down to Earth with Zac Efron: Down Under — Netflix series
Goosebumps
Is That Black Enough for You?!? — Netflix Documentary

Jason Merritt/FilmMagic

Laguna Beach seasons 1-2
Monica, O My Darling — Netflix film
My Father's Dragon — Netflix film

Netflix

Nov. 14

Stutz — Netflix Documentary
Teletubbies — Netflix family

Nov. 15

Deon Cole: Charleen's Boy — Netflix Comedy
Johanna Nordström: Call the Police — Netflix Comedy
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure — Netflix Family
Run for the Money — Netflix series

Saeed Adyani/NETFLIX

Nov. 16

In Her Hands — Netflix Documentary
The Lost Lotteries — Netflix film
Mind Your Manners — Netflix series
Off Track — Netflix film
Racionais MC's: From the Streets of São Paulo — Netflix Documentary
The Wonder — Netflix film

Nov. 17

1899 — Netflix series
Bantú Mama
Christmas With You — Netflix film
Dead to Me season 3 — Netflix series
I Am Vanessa Guillen — Netflix Documentary
Pepsi, Where's My Jet? — Netflix Documentary

Netflix

Nov. 18

The Cuphead Show!: Part 3 — Netflix Family
Elite season 6 — Netflix series
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays season 5 — Netflix series
Inside Job part 2 — Netflix series
Reign Supreme — Netflix series
Slumberland — Netflix film
Somebody — Netflix series
The Violence Action — Netflix film

Netflix

Nov. 21

My Little Pony: Winter Wishday — Netflix Family
StoryBots: Answer Time — Netflix Family

Nov. 22

LEGO: City Adventures season 4
Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would — Netflix Comedy

Nov. 23

The Boxtrolls
Blood, Sex & Royalty — Netflix Documentary
Christmas on Mistletoe Farm — Netflix film
Lesson Plan — Netflix film
The Swimmers — Netflix film
Taco Chronicles: Cross the Border — Netflix Documentary
The Unbroken Voice — Netflix series
Wednesday — Netflix series
Who's a Good Boy? — Netflix film

Scott Garfield/Weinstein Company/Fuqua/Kobal/Shutterstock

Nov. 24

First Love — Netflix series
The Noel Diary — Netflix film
Southpaw
The Vanishing
Tyler Perry's Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor

Nov. 25

Blood & Water season 3 — Netflix series
Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich — Netflix Documentary

Nov. 28

The Action Pack Saves Christmas — Netflix Family

Nov. 29

The Creature Cases season 2 — Netflix Family
Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields — Netflix Documentary
Romesh Ranganathan: The Cynic — Netflix Comedy

Nov. 30

A Man of Action — Netflix film
My Name Is Vendetta — Netflix film
The Lost Patient — Netflix film
Snack vs. Chef — Netflix series
Take Your Pills: Xanax — Netflix Documentary

Trending Stories

1

Alyssa Scott Is Pregnant 10 Months After Death of Son With Nick Cannon

2

Randall Emmett’s Ex Ambyr Childers Seeks Restraining Order Against Him

3

Lili Reinhart Doesn't Think She'll Be Invited Back to the Met Gala

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Alyssa Scott Is Pregnant 10 Months After Death of Son With Nick Cannon

2

Randall Emmett’s Ex Ambyr Childers Seeks Restraining Order Against Him

3

Lili Reinhart Doesn't Think She'll Be Invited Back to the Met Gala

4

Ariana Grande Is Now Blonde After Wicked Hair Transformation

5

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Niece Jade Gets Candid on Nepotism