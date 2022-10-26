See Dean McDermott Reunite With Ex Mary Jo Eustace in New Photo

Watch : Dean McDermott Fiercely Defends Wife Tori Spelling After Backlash

Beverly Hills, 9021-Oh?

Dean McDermott and Mary Jo Eustace reunited for a pair of eyebrow-raising photos that feature the former couple, who were married from 1993 to 2006, posing together in coordinated black outfits.

In the snap Dean shared, the Due South actor stands with his arms crossed while Mary has her arm on his shoulder. He captioned the Oct. 25 post, "Reunited??? #Ex's&Uh-oh's."

Meanwhile, the What's for Dinner? host—who shares son Jack, 24, with Dean—posted a shot with her head resting on his shoulder. While Dean's wife Tori Spelling is nowhere to be found in the photos, Mary Jo gave her a shoutout in her caption, writing, "Reunited @imdeanmcdermott @torispelling #Ex's&Uh-Ohs!"

This is just the latest time Dean and Mary Jo, who split after the actor's 2005 affair with Tori, have reunited.

Back in 2019, Dean reflected on reuniting with this ex-wife—with whom he hadn't spoken in than three years—for their son's 21st birthday, sharing that Tori was involved in getting him and Mary Jo together to celebrate Jack.