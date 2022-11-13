Twilight's Taylor Lautner Marries Tay Dome in California Wedding

Watch : Taylor Lautner's Soon-To-Be Wife Will Also Be Named Taylor Lautner

It's a tale of two Taylors.

Taylor Lautner and Tay Dome have gotten married after more than four years together and exactly one year after getting engaged. The Twilight star and the registered nurse from California tied the knot on Nov. 11 under a canopy at Epoch Estate Wines near Paso Robles, California, according to People and other outlets.

The bride, 25, wore a white, caped embellished, tulle bridal gown with floral accents and a cathedral-length veil and the groom, 30, sported a black tux. Photos of the couple posing outside with their wedding party, which included Jason Kennedy and wife Lauren Scruggs Kennedy as a groomsman and bridesmaid, were posted by the Daily Mail.

Dome and Lautner's romance has been official since the actor posted a cute Halloween photo on his Instagram on Oct. 28, 2018. The lovebirds met when Lautner's sister Makena Lautner Moore called him to tell him she had found his "future wife," according to Today. Soon after, Lautner hosted a game night and invited Tay and his sister and the rest is history.