Zac Efron Looks Nearly Unrecognizable as Beefed-Up Wrestler on Set of New Movie

You can always bet on Zac Efron to get into tip-top shape for a role.

Case in point: His latest body transformation for The Iron Claw. On set of the biopic Oct. 24, the High School Musical alum looked ready to rumble as famed wrestler Kevin Von Erich. Rocking long brown hair and a blue towel wrapped around his waist, Zac showed off his rock-hard muscles—beefed-up to resemble the wrestling champ's frame—as he stepped out of his trailer.

Also starring Jeremy Allen White, Lily James and Harris Dickinson, The Iron Claw follows the true story of the Von Erich family, a dynasty of wrestlers who took the sport by storm across three generations.

Zac recently opened up about his "bulking" journey for the role, sharing that he took an entirely different approach than when he was preparing for 2017's Baywatch. "Something about that experience burned me out," he told Men's Health. "I had a really hard time recentering."