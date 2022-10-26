2022 People's Choice Awards

You'll Adore Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles' Relatable Coffee Run

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles were spotted going for a brief coffee run on Oct. 25 in Los Angeles amid the singer's 15-day concert series at the Kia Forum.

Watch: Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde Enjoy Date Night After Nanny Drama

Instead of music for a sushi restaurant, Harry Styles recently enjoyed tunes for a coffee run.

The "Watermelon Sugar" singer and girlfriend Olivia Wilde stopped by Alfred Coffee for some refreshments on Oct. 25. The Don't Worry Darling director was photographed picking up food and iced drinks for two, while Harry waited in the car.

For the outing, Olivia sported a pink sweatshirt and sunglasses with her hair pulled back into a ponytail, while Harry matched her vibe with dark sunglasses of his own.

Their coffee break is one of the couple's recent sightings in L.A. as the One Direction alum is playing at the Kia Forum for 15 sold-out concerts from Oct. 23 to Nov. 15. While the musician has been hitting the stage at night, Harry and Olivia have stylishly stepped out in between concerts for date nights.

The duo's outings come after accusations from Olivia and ex Jason Sudeikis' former nanny regarding their 2020 breakup and the Booksmart director's romance with Harry, who she reportedly met while filming Don't Worry Darling. The nanny told the Daily Mail on Oct. 17 that the Ted Lasso star allegedly laid in front of Olivia's car after she made a "special salad dressing" for Harry.

The unnamed woman also accused Olivia of abandoning her dog to free up her time, which an animal rescue organization disputed on Oct. 22.

Olivia and Jason—who share children Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6—issued a joint statement on Oct. 17 denying the nanny's claims, saying her recent accusations follow a "18 month long campaign" of harassment. They added, "We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone."

As for the fans who couldn't stop wondering about that special salad dressing, Olivia seemed to cheekily respond on her Instagram Story with an excerpt from Nora Ephron's 1983 novel, Heartburn, which contains instructions to a homemade recipe.

