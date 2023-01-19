Leslie Jordan's Cause of Death Revealed

Watch : Leslie Jordan Dead at 67: Dolly Parton, Sean Hayes & More Pay Tribute

Months after the passing of Leslie Jordan, more details have emerged surrounding his sudden death.

The Will & Grace alum died from a "sudden cardiac dysfunction," according to the autopsy from the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office obtained by E! News on Jan. 19.

The coroner ruled the death was natural, citing arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease as a secondary factor. It also states there was no evidence of a life-threatening injury.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, sudden cardiac dysfunction occurs when one's heart suddenly stops beating because "an electrical issue makes your heart stop pumping blood."

On Oct. 24, a rep for Jordan confirmed to E! News that he had sadly passed away following a car accident in Hollywood. He was 67.

"The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan," the statement read. "Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times."

The rep added, "What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today."