Leslie Jordan's Cause of Death Revealed

Months after the passing of Leslie Jordan, more details have emerged surrounding his sudden death.
The Will & Grace alum died from a "sudden cardiac dysfunction," according to the autopsy from the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office obtained by E! News on Jan. 19.
The coroner ruled the death was natural, citing arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease as a secondary factor. It also states there was no evidence of a life-threatening injury.
According to the Cleveland Clinic, sudden cardiac dysfunction occurs when one's heart suddenly stops beating because "an electrical issue makes your heart stop pumping blood."
On Oct. 24, a rep for Jordan confirmed to E! News that he had sadly passed away following a car accident in Hollywood. He was 67.
"The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan," the statement read. "Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times."
The rep added, "What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today."
Following the news of Jordan's passing, several of his Will & Grace co-stars paid tribute to the late author, including Megan Mullally, who shared that she just spent time with him last month at a book festival in Washington, D.C.
"i'm so so glad that i got to spend some time with leslie that day before and after the event, just us, catching up," she captioned an Oct. 24 Instagram picture of the two together. "i felt such a deep affection for him that day; he was so warm and present and darling. as we were leaving, i got a couple more big hugs and told him i loved him, as usual. so glad! what a gift! and so. love you, leslie. miss you already. and one thing i know for sure… there will never ever be another you."
Debra Messing, who played Grace on the hit NBC series, shared a photo of her and Jordan from the show together, writing in her Oct. 25 Instagram post, "How can this be? Oh dear, dear Leslie, the whole world has dimmed. The joy and delight you have brought into my life has been a beautiful gift. I wish I had the words....Fly with the angels, friend. And sing, sing, sing."