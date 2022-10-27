Khloe Kardashian Calls Out Tristan Thompson’s “Crock of S--t” Plan to Win Her Back

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Praises Kim's "Resilience" in Birthday Tribute

Khloe Kardashian wasn't about to let a little drama get in the way of a good time.

On the Oct. 27 episode of The Kardashians, Khloe reflected on causing a commotion at the April premiere of the Hulu reality series. At the time, she screamed "liar" as a scene played out with ex Tristan Thompson talking about wanting to build a family together.

"I felt as if the whole theater was staring at me," Khloe, who shares True Thompson, 4, and a newborn son with the NBA star, said in a confessional. "I was just like, ‘This is so awkward.' Because it's like, 'what a crock of s--t. What the f--k? I believed you and I was listening to you and I was receiving everything you said. But you're a f--king liar!'"

As for her outburst? Well, "It just came out," she explained. "I probably made it a lot more awkward than it needed to be. Story of my life."