Khloe Kardashian Calls Out Tristan Thompson’s “Crock of S--t” Plan to Win Her Back

Khloe Kardashian wasn't about to let a little drama get in the way of a good time.
On the Oct. 27 episode of The Kardashians, Khloe reflected on causing a commotion at the April premiere of the Hulu reality series. At the time, she screamed "liar" as a scene played out with ex Tristan Thompson talking about wanting to build a family together.
"I felt as if the whole theater was staring at me," Khloe, who shares True Thompson, 4, and a newborn son with the NBA star, said in a confessional. "I was just like, ‘This is so awkward.' Because it's like, 'what a crock of s--t. What the f--k? I believed you and I was listening to you and I was receiving everything you said. But you're a f--king liar!'"
As for her outburst? Well, "It just came out," she explained. "I probably made it a lot more awkward than it needed to be. Story of my life."
Looking back, Khloe said she was already feeling anxious about being put on display.
"Any red carpet that I'm obligated to go to, I feel like I'm just opening up the floodgates for people to tear you apart and analyze you," she revealed. "Why are we doing such a thing to ourselves? Already we get judged, critiqued, scrutinized. It's overwhelming."
Despite having the trials and tribulations of her life played out for views, Khloe was proud of herself for attending.
"When you go through things in life, those things can steal so much of your happy moments," Khloe said. "Tonight really reminds me that I have to make myself do things because then I would be missing out on something so special."
She concluded, "I don't want my personal dramas or traumas to take away all the fun that I could be having."
