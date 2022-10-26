All the Hairstyles Ariana Grande Has Said Thank U, Next To

Watch : Ariana Grande's FABULOUS Hair Evolution

Ariana Grande's latest hair transformation was just like magic.

The Wicked actress debuted a dramatic blonde look on Instagram, cheekily calling attention to her jewelry pieces instead of her epic makeover.

"new earrings," the pop star wrote on Oct.26, showcasing her fresh hair color—which was styled in her signature ponytail. Her updo featured a deep side part that was slicked down and loose waves that brushed along her shoulders.

Of course, this isn't the first time Ariana has unveiled a drastic hair change in recent months. Back in August, the "positions" singer displayed a rare look at her natural curls while introducing her new body care collection. In the makeup-free Instagram, she ran her fingers through her wet, curly strands before tying it into a ponytail.

Over the years, Ariana has proven time and time again that she's not afraid to break free from her signature beauty. From rocking fiery red hair during her Nickelodeon days to opting for honey-brown tresses, she's not afraid of some hair dye.