Keep Up With the Kardashian-Jenner Family's Unforgettable Halloween Costumes From Over the Years

Make no bones about it: Nobody does Halloween like the Kardashian-Jenner family. To celebrate the upcoming holiday, here’s a look back at some of their costumes from over the years.

Watch: 21 BEST Kardashian & Jenner Halloween Costumes

The Kardashians love to pull off a hilarious trick (remember that "Todd Kraines" prank?), but they also give followers a real treat every year with their Halloween costumes. 

From Kylie Jenner's Barbie look to Khloe Kardashian's Cruella de Vil transformation—not to mention Kim Kardashian's Cher ensemble and Kourtney Kardashian's superhero get-up—the family has donned a number of unforgettable outfits over the years. And, of course, there's all that and more at Kendall Jenner's star-studded costume birthday party.

Naturally, their kids love to get into the Halloween spirit too, and they've gone as everything from Power Rangers and the Flintstones to sweet skunks and precious pumpkins. This year, Kim had her children channel music icons, with North West paying homage to Aaliyah, Saint West going as Snoop Dogg, Chicago West dressing as Sade Adu and Psalm West portraying Eazy-E.

While not all of the members of the Kardashian-Jenner family have shared their 2022 costumes just yet, fans can still take a spooktacular trip down Halloween memory lane. So, grab your candy and hot apple cider. It's time to keep up with the Kardashian-Jenner Halloween costumes from over the years.

photos
The Evolution of Kim Kardashian

And some of them are so good, it's scary!

Instagram
A True Romance

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker dressed up as Patricia Arquette's Alabama Whitman and Christian Slater's Clarence Worley from the 1993 movie True Romance for Halloween 2021.

Instagram
What's Better Than One Costume? How About 2?

But these weren't the only costumes Kravis wore that year. The couple also impersonated Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen and gave their followers a glimpse at their looks on Instagram.

Instagram
A Nod to the '90s

Would Kourtney's kids miss out on the fun? As if! Penelope Disick went as Alicia Silverstone's Cher Horowitz from Clueless for her 2021 Halloween costume.

Instagram
A Marvel-ous Costume

Reign Disick was also prepared to save the day by slipping into his Spider-Man suit.

One, Two, Freddy's Coming for You

As for Mason Disick, he dressed as Freddy Krueger for a 2021 Halloween bash celebrating Kylie Jenner's Nightmare on Elm Street-themed cosmetics launch. 

Instagram
Daddy-Daughter Memories

Travis Scott, is that you? The rapper donned a Michael Myers mask for Halloween 2021 while his daughter Stormi Webster made a splash with her mermaid attire.

Instagram
Meow

In 2021, Kris Jenner shared a series of throwback photos that gave fans a look at the family's past Halloween costumes, like her simple (yet extremely chic!) cat costume.

Instagram
Wizard of Oz

The Kardashians definitely aren't in Kansas anymore.

Instagram
Kruella de Vil

Introducing Kruella Kardashian!

Instagram
'90s Pirates

Kylie and Kendall Jenner are an adorable crew in this throwback pic.

Instagram
Cheers!

The chicest pirate in all the seven seas.

Instagram
Nightmare Before Christmas

"This is Halloween #JackSkellington," Kris captioned her 2020 Instagram post.

Instagram
Overcoming Her Fear

Despite having a huge fear of spiders, Kim Kardashian and her family dressed as arachnids for Halloween 2020.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Looking Royal

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson joined daughter True for a historical costume in 2020. The now-exes dressed as Cleopatra and Mark Antony with True dressed as their little princess.

Instagram
Seeing Double

The dynamic duo nailed their Halloween costumes, which were inspired by their childhood get-ups. "Mood tonight," Kylie captioned her 2020 Instagram Story.

Instagram
Cool Cousins

After North West and Reign dressed as rock stars for Halloween in 2020, Kourtney wrote on Instagram "Rock n'Roll."

Instagram
It's Morphin' Time

For Halloween in 2020, Kylie and her friends dressed up as Power Rangers. Leading the charge as the red ranger was, of course, the lip kit mogul.

Instagram
Tiger King

A Tiger King family affair! For Halloween 2020, Kim dressed up as Carole Baskin, who found fame on the wild Netflix docuseries, while her BFF Jonathan Cheban was Joe Exotic and the West kids were adorable tigers. 

Instagram
Mother-Son Pic

Kris and Rob Kardashian were both dressed to the nines for this 2019 Halloween pic. Dream Kardashian's dad dressed as King Peppy and the famed momager was a skeleton.

She's Legally Blonde

"What, like it's hard?" For Halloween in 2019, Kim channeled Reese Witherspoon's character in Legally Blonde, Elle Woods.

Instagram
Vampira

Kourtney kept things classically spooky with her 2019 Vampira costume.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Oh, Cruella

In this 2019 snap, Khloe and True dressed as popular Disney characters.

Part of Her World

Another Disney darling. Kylie dressed as Ariel from The Little Mermaid for Halloween in 2019.

Instagram
Forest Fairy

For her Halloween birthday bash in 2019, Kendall dressed as a stunning forest fairy.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Sealed With a Kiss

Kylie and BFF Stassie Karanikolaou recreated an iconic pop culture moment for Halloween in 2019. Specifically, Kylie and her gal pal dressed as Madonna and Britney Spears from the 2003 VMAs.

Instagram
West Worms

For a family costume in 2019, now-exes Kim and Kanye West dressed up as eerie insects with their kids.

Instagram
Sing Out

Another group costume! This time the West family dressed as characters from Sing.

Instagram
They're the Flintstones

Fun fact: Chicago West had to be photo-shopped into this pic as she was scared of Kanye's Dino costume.

RAAK / BACKGRID
Yee-Haw!

They're a little bit country.

Kourtney dressed as a glamorous cowboy for Halloween in 2019.

The Girl Next Door

Kylie made a perfect Playboy bunny in 2019.

