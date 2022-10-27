RHOBH: The Biggest Bombshells From Kathy Hilton's Reunion Showdown With Lisa Rinna & Erika Jayne

Watch : Kathy Hilton Has "No Problem" Running Into Lisa Rinna!

It was the showdown Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans have been waiting all season long for.

The three-part RHOBH season 12 reunion concluded on Oct. 26 with Kathy Hilton and Lisa Rinna coming face to face for the first time since the dramatic fallout of Kathy's alleged Aspen "meltdown."

Though Kathy apologized to sister Kyle Richards for allegedly bad-mouthing her, Kathy and Lisa had yet to settle their bitter feud and the tension was palpable through the TV screen.

Host Andy Cohen grilled both ladies about what really caused Kathy to lose her cool during the cast trip, what Kathy actually said about her sister and co-stars during the fit of rage and whether there's any hope for Kathy to repair her fractured relationship with Kyle.

Plus, Erika Jayne made a shocking accusation about Kathy that stunned her fellow Bravolebrities. When all was said and done, Kyle was so emotionally distraught and in tears, she could barely talk.