Dwayne Johnson's Daughter Simone Officially Makes Her WWE Debut

Watch : Dwayne Johnson Shares Hilarious Story of His Kids' Pranks

Simone Johnson has joined the family business.

Following in the footsteps of dad Dwayne Johnson, her grandfather Rocky Johnson and her great-grandfather Peter Malvia, the 21-year made her WWE debut Oct. 25, making her the first fourth generation wrestler in the history of the sport.

Going by Ava Raine, she entered the ring wearing a mask and Little Red Riding Hood style cape, both of which she shortly ditched. "The love and acceptance the [team] Schism has given me has defied any preconceived notions of who I am supposed to be," she said. "This family completes me. I am Ava Raine."

Later, she paid homage to her roots, sharing a solo shot to Twitter with the caption, "4 roots 1 tree."

And those roots are strong. For the last three years, she's been training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Fla. where pros like John Cena and the Bella Twins learned how to dominate the sport.