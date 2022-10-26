Stylist Law Roach Details His Sweet Bond With Zendaya

Friends who slay together, stay together.
Celebrity stylist Law Roach revealed that his close pal Zendaya was the first person he contacted after he found out he was on the TIME100 Next list, which celebrates rising stars who are shaping the future of their fields.
"We are always rooting for each other and every milestone we make I think is about our relationship and our love," he exclusively told E! News on the red carpet of the event Oct. 25. "We are just so happy that we've become who we've become."
Law—who appears on the TIME100 Next list alongside Keke Palmer, SZA, Sydney Sweeney, Machine Gun Kelly, Jack Harlow and more—said he was "so flattered" to be recognized.
"I think I live in a bubble where it's all about the work and my clients, so when it's me, I'm always just so shy about it," the 44-year-old continued. "I'm really humbled and I'm actually really, really grateful."
While Law shot to fame through several celebrity looks—including Zendaya's emerald green Vera Wang dress at the 2019 Emmys and her Cinderella-inspired look at the 2019 Met Gala—he also serves as a judge on Legendary, a dance reality series that showcases ballroom culture. While the third season of the hit HBO Max show ended in June, fans are still waiting to hear if it will be renewed for a fourth season—a move Law said he is more than ready for.
"I think Legendary season three was so incredible," he said. "It was about the judges. I think me and Keke Palmer—who is here tonight, who I actually dressed tonight—we had such an incredible banter and relationship. I just wanna see that play out in season four."
He added, "So, anybody who loves Legendary please talk to HBO Max and help us get another season."
So what's next for Law? "I really wanna figure out how I can change the world and how I can use whatever this is that I have just for the greater good," he told E!. "Making people happy and making myself happy."