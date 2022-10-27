Married at First Sight's Decision Day Just Had the Best "I Want to Stay Married" Moment

Sometimes, the experts just get it right.
During the Oct. 26 episode of Married at First Sight, four couples had to make the big decision of whether they want to stay married or get a divorce. And while one match sadly decided to call it quits, we're too focused on Lindy and Miguel's commitment to their marriage.
The duo moved Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Pastor Calvin Roberson to tears as they proclaimed their love for one another.
"I have nothing but love and respect for you," Lindy shared with her husband. "The person that you are, I'm just totally enamored with you…Being able to see you vulnerable, I just feel like I love you even more."
But perhaps it was Miguel who truly won over the hearts of viewers as he read a special message for his wife. "I've gotten to know the real you and the thing is, I'm hooked," he said. "I'm inspired by you and I'm obsessed with you."
"A few pages into our joint story and I don't want to put this book down," Miguel continued. "As puzzle pieces, we don't just fit, we click. Let's continue to foster the love that we've been searching for and found in one another."
After sharing a kiss and popping a bottle of champagne, Miguel and Lindy proved to be another success story in the Married at First Sight franchise.
"That might be the best ‘I want to stay married' ever," Dr. Pepper said. "Our love tanks just filled up."
So how did the other San Diego, Calif., couples do on Decision Day? In case you missed the finale, keep scrolling to check in on the status of all the couples.