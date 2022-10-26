Pat McGrath Reveals the Hidden Gems Behind Taylor Swift's Glitzy Makeup in "Bejeweled" Music Video

Watch : Taylor Swift Drops Midnights Bonus Tracks & New Music Video

Taylor Swift knows how to make the whole place shimmer.

That's especially true when legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath is on hand. For Taylor's new "Bejeweled" music video, Pat made sure to transform the superstar into a decadent dream, using the power of makeup to bring the six-minute visual to life.

"The moment I heard the title, 'Bejeweled' I had visions of scintillating, shimmering and sparkling," the Pat McGrath Labs founder exclusively told E! News. "With all that inspiration and Taylor's brief, I had a million ideas of how we could use makeup to communicate her directorial vision and storytelling through makeup artistry."

In addition to referencing art, film and vintage Hollywood glamour, she pulled inspiration from past fashion shows like Versace's fall/winter 2014 collection, Margiela's Haute Couture spring/summer 2016 runway and Prada's fall/winter 2018 show.

"Contoured red ombré lips, jeweled smoke, crystal cat eyes, sublime skin and divine blush—these are the several ways to bring 'Bejeweled' to life," she noted. "I designed around 30 looks, which I then executed with my team. We experimented with every color, different wing shapes, various ombré gradations and all sorts of eye shadows."