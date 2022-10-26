Jennette McCurdy Reveals What Would Make Her Return to Acting

Watch : Jennette McCurdy Says Novel Is Coming "Sooner" Than Expected

Jennette McCurdy's acting days may not be fully behind her.

The former iCarly star has been open about her decision to stop acting in 2018, but at the Time100 Next Gala Oct. 25, she shared that writing her best-selling memoir, I'm Glad My Mom Died, helped her feel more receptive about the idea of stepping in front of the cameras again.

"I do feel like only through writing the book have I gotten to a place where I think there might be a way of exploring acting that doesn't carry that baggage that I carried with me for so long," she exclusively told E! News on the red carpet at the event. "Maybe if I write something for myself. I think that'd really be maybe one of the only ways I could kind of try exploring it again."

In 2021, McCurdy revealed on her podcast Empty Inside that she had quit acting a few years prior, adding that she "initially didn't want to do it."