Randall Emmett’s Ex Wife Ambyr Childers Files for Restraining Order Against Him

Ambyr Childers is seeking a legal order of protection against her ex-husband Randall Emmett.



In court documents obtained by E! News, the You actress filed a request with a Los Angeles court for a domestic violence restraining order against the producer. According to her declaration, Childers—who shares daughters London, 12, and Rylee, 8, with Emmett—submitted the order after receiving an email from him on Oct. 21 that she says included conversations between Emmett and his attorney, Ben Valencia.

Childers alleged that in the correspondence, the pair discussed needing "real money" to "take this c--t out once and for all," which she believed was in reference to her. In her petition, the 34-year-old said that she fears Emmett "may retaliate against me based on his past behavior."

"It is unclear to me if Randy intentionally sent me this email conversation to intimidate me, or if he inadvertently included it," she stated in her petition. "But in either case, the threatening nature of the words cannot be ignored."