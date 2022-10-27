Inside Kelly Osbourne's "Sober and Sane" Journey to Motherhood

Watch : Kelly Osbourne Officially Debuts Her Baby Bump!

Some things in life are worth the wait. Just ask Kelly Osbourne.

The former Osbournes star announced that she was pregnant on May 12, revealing that she and her rocker boyfriend Sidney Wilson are expecting their first child together, more than 20 years after they kicked off their friendship.

"I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why," Kelly wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of herself holding a sonogram image. "I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!"

And, less than three weeks later, Kelly, who turned 38 on Oct. 27, was sharing another major announcement with her followers, celebrating one year of sobriety following her 2021 relapse, admitting in her caption, "What a difference a year can make!"