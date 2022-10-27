Inside Kelly Osbourne's "Sober and Sane" Journey to Motherhood

Some things in life are worth the wait. Just ask Kelly Osbourne.
The former Osbournes star announced that she was pregnant on May 12, revealing that she and her rocker boyfriend Sidney Wilson are expecting their first child together, more than 20 years after they kicked off their friendship.
"I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why," Kelly wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of herself holding a sonogram image. "I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!"
And, less than three weeks later, Kelly, who turned 38 on Oct. 27, was sharing another major announcement with her followers, celebrating one year of sobriety following her 2021 relapse, admitting in her caption, "What a difference a year can make!"
"If you would have told me 365 days ago that I would be sober, happy, and about to be a mumma I would have laughed in your face," Osbourne continued. "Life is truly amazing when you do the work. Thank you to everyone that has supported me on this journey."
Just 18 years old when The Osbournes became one of reality TV's most popular shows, Osbourne has been living in the public eye for more than half of her life, sharing her ups and downs with fans, including her journey to sobriety, her 2018 decision to undergo gastric sleeve surgery and, most recently, her gestational diabetes diagnosis.
And during her appearance as a guest host on a September episode of the Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk, Kelly acknowledged how grateful she is to become a mother at this stage in her life.
"I feel very blessed that this didn't happen before because I wouldn't have been sober and sane," the Fashion Police alum admitted. "Because you can be sober, but not sane. Sanity is what I'm most grateful for."
Kelly also expressed gratitude for her boyfriend, Slipknot DJ Sidney Wilson, who she first met 23 years ago "and stayed friends over the years."
"And then, something just changed about a year ago and now we're having a baby," she explained on Red Table Talk. "It's great because he's known my whole family, there's so much history there. He takes me as I am and I love that."
Kelly unveiled her romance with Sid in a sweet Valentine's Day post, writing, "I can't believe where we have ended up! You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson."
The couple revealed the sex of their baby earlier this month, making the announcement that they will be having a son. Though Kelly—whose brother Jack Osbourne has four girls—noted her dad Ozzy Osbourne has been a little loose with the intel.
"I mean, he's told everyone...the gender of my baby before I ever got the chance to," Kelly told Entertainment Tonight. "And I'm just like, 'Aww Dad, come on. Like, come on.'"
"But I will say, every single day he does this little song and this little dance about how excited he is, and he is so excited that it's a boy," she continued. "It's the first —out of me and my brother, it's the first boy, so, he's like planning all these things."
Given that Sid has been on tour and has "hardly been there," Kelly said that it's been "incredible" to have Ozzy and her mother Sharon Osbourne by her side during "every step" of her poignancy journey.
"Every milestone I've gone through with my dad, and he's been great, even though he sometimes says the wrong thing," Kelly shared. "I'll walk into the room and he'll go, 'Wow, you're big.' And I'm like, 'Thanks, Dad.'"
Even with Ozzy's less-than-sensitive remarks, this pregnancy, which she described as "one of the roughest, weirdest, wildest things ever" on Red Table Talk, than she could have ever dreamed. "I feel very blessed."