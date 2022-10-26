Schitt's Creek Executive Producer Ben Feigin Dead at 47

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

The Schitt's Creek community has lost one of their own.

Ben Feigin, who served as executive producer of the Emmy-winning show, died at his home in Los Angeles on Oct. 24 following a battle with pancreatic cancer, United Talent Agency—his former employer and wife Heidi's current employer—confirmed to E! News. He was 47 years old.

Ben is survived by Heidi and their 11-year-old daughter Ellie, with the outlet noting there's been a request for donations in his memory to be made to Stand Up To Cancer.

A key part in the development of Schitt's Creek, Ben took home an Emmy in 2020 after the sitcom was named Outstanding Comedy Series, one of the nine trophies the hit program received that evening as it swept the comedy categories.

"I'm known as the champion of underdogs of the show," he said in an undated interview with his alma mater UC Santa Barbara. "After all the defying odds, I, as the little engine that could, arrived at the Emmys. I was texting the head of Netflix and the CEO of Worldwide Production during the broadcast and they were pulling for us. And as soon as the categories started to get listed, we swept every category, again, never been done!"