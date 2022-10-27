See the Stars Who Are First-Time People's Choice Awards Nominees in 2022

Plenty of famous faces are making their People's Choice Awards debut this year.
This year's fan favorites in movies, music, TV and more will be celebrated at the 2022 PCAs on Dec. 6, and among this year's list are 35 first-time nominees—familiar stars and new—looking to take home their first PCAs win.
Several celebs from this year's biggest movies scored their first nominations, such as Top Gun: Maverick's Miles Teller for The Male Movie Star of 2022 and Elvis' Austin Butler for The Drama Movie Star of 2022. Keke Palmer racked up two nominations for the horror flick Nope, including The Female Movie Star of 2022 and The Drama Movie Star of 2022.
Like Palmer, Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson earned two nominations for The Female TV Star of 2022 and The Comedy TV Star of 2022, and is joined in the latter category by Saturday Night Live's Bowen Yang. Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney got her first PCAs nom for The Drama TV Star of 2022, and Oscar Isaac earned a nomination for The Male TV Star of 2022 for Moon Knight.
On the music side, every star in The New Artist of 2022 category scored their first PCAs nom, including Chlöe, Dove Cameron, Latto and more. And featured among The Competition Contestant of 2022 nominees are The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey, Dancing With the Stars' Selma Blair and more first-timers.
Scroll below to check out all of 2022's first-time People's Choice Awards nominees and be sure to cast your vote on the official awards voting site now through Nov. 9.
The 2022 People's Choice Awards air Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 9 p.m. on E! and NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)