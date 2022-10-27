See the Stars Who Are First-Time People's Choice Awards Nominees in 2022

On the music side, every star in The New Artist of 2022 category scored their first PCAs nom, including Chlöe, Dove Cameron, Latto and more. And featured among The Competition Contestant of 2022 nominees are The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey, Dancing With the Stars' Selma Blair and more first-timers.

Scroll below to check out all of 2022's first-time People's Choice Awards nominees and be sure to cast your vote on the official awards voting site now through Nov. 9.

The 2022 People's Choice Awards air Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 9 p.m. on E! and NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)