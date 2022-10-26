Lili Reinhart Doesn't Think She'll Be Invited Back to the Met Gala After Calling Out Kim Kardashian

Watch : Lili Reinhart SLAMS Kim Kardashian's Met Gala 2022 Diet

Lili Reinhart thinks her 2022 Met Gala appearance could've been her last.

The Riverdale actress shared how she believes she won't be asked back to fashion's biggest night after criticizing the weight loss tactic Kim Kardashian used to be able to fit into one of Marilyn Monroe's iconic dresses.

"That was fun," she told the W Magazine in an interview published Oct. 26. "But after going again this year, I don't think I'll be invited back. I said a certain something about a certain person in a certain dress."

At the May 2 event, Kim, 42, revealed that she lost 16 pounds in three weeks to be able to fit into the Bob Mackie-designed dress Marilyn wore when she sang "Happy Birthday Mr. President" to John F. Kennedy in 1962. The SKIMS founder told Vogue while on the red carpet that to prepare herself for the event, "I would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs, and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein."