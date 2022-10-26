2022 People's Choice Awards

Lili Reinhart Doesn't Think She'll Be Invited Back to the Met Gala After Calling Out Kim Kardashian

Lili Reinhart revealed that she doesn’t believe she’ll be invited back to the Met Gala after she called out the extreme diet Kim Kardashian underwent to be able to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress.

Lili Reinhart thinks her 2022 Met Gala appearance could've been her last. 

The Riverdale actress shared how she believes she won't be asked back to fashion's biggest night after criticizing the weight loss tactic Kim Kardashian used to be able to fit into one of Marilyn Monroe's iconic dresses.

"That was fun," she told the W Magazine in an interview published Oct. 26. "But after going again this year, I don't think I'll be invited back. I said a certain something about a certain person in a certain dress."

At the May 2 event, Kim, 42, revealed that she lost 16 pounds in three weeks to be able to fit into the Bob Mackie-designed dress Marilyn wore when she sang "Happy Birthday Mr. President" to John F. Kennedy in 1962. The SKIMS founder told Vogue while on the red carpet that to prepare herself for the event, "I would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs, and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein."

But while Kim specifically noted that "I didn't starve myself, but I was so strict," Lili, 26, disagreed with the Kardashians star's extreme dieting in order to wear a dress. 

The Look Both Ways actress reflected on her decision to call out stars who partake in these methods—without mentioning Kim by name—in a May 3 Instagram Stories post, explaining, "To openly admit to starving yourself for the sake of the Met Gala. When you know very well that millions of young men and women are looking up to you and listening to your every word. The ignorance is other-worldly disgusting."

Though she might not be back at the infamous Vogue event, Lili does not regret anything she said about Kim's extreme diet.

"I have always wanted to stand for something," she told W Magazine. "And while I don't like it if one comment by me turns into 17 articles in People magazine, I never overthink what I post. It has to be a true representation of how I feel. And I would say that whether I had 100 followers or 100 million."

