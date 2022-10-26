Jennifer Garner Has a Warning Message About Her “Nice” Label

Watch : Jennifer Garner Says "Be Cautious" With Face Injections

Before you call Jennifer Garner nice, she wants you to stop and think twice.



As the Yes Day actress noted, although she has long been associated with the delightful description, there's more than meets the eye.



"I have no reason not to be nice," she told Town & Country in an article published Oct. 26. "My life is lovely."

However, there's more to her than just a pleasant persona. Jennifer added, "I'm not always just nice. I can also be salty, and I can be taciturn, or I can be really serious about what I want to get done. It's not that I feel I'm underestimated in that way—I'm not afraid to stand up for myself and say, ‘Just so you know, this isn't going to fly with me.'"



And it's just those situations where the 13 Going on 30 star doesn't want anyone to get caught off guard. "When that happens," she continued. "I don't want you to be shocked that I'm a real person."