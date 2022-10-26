The Chronicles of Narnia's Georgie Henley Recalls Battling Flesh-Eating Disease

Watch : Child Stars Compete on Celebrity Game Face: Keke Palmer & More!

For almost a decade, Georgie Henley, the former child star who played Lucy in the Chronicles of Narnia movies, has kept a secret about her health. Now, the 27-year-old is ready to tell her story. sharing her experience with a flesh-eating bacterial disease that nearly cost the actress her arm.

"When I was eighteen years old and in my sixth week of university, I contracted necrotizing fasciitis, a rare and punishing infection that nearly claimed my life and wrought havoc throughout my body," Henley wrote in the Oct. 25 post, alongside a photo of her with scars running down her left forearm. "In order to prevent the amputation of my left hand and arm I received grueling invasive surgery, and later extensive reconstructive surgery which resulted in a series of skin grafts and scars."

She continued, "It has taken me a long time to heal both physically and mentally but I hoped that one day there would be the right time to talk about what happened. Today is a start."