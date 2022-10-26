Bachelor Nation's Krystal Nielson Is Engaged to Miles Bowles

Watch : Bachelor in Paradise DRAMA Breakdown!

Krystal Nielson is giving her final rose to Miles Bowles.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum revealed on Oct. 25 that she and the entrepreneur are engaged. Posting a photomontage to Instagram set to JVKE's "Golden Hour," Krystal gave fans a peek at Miles' sunset proposal and her round diamond engagement ring. In true Bachelor fashion, she captioned the video, "For all the right reasons."

In response to Krystal finding paradise with Miles, several members of Bachelor Nation chimed in to congratulate the couple.

"Ahhhh YAY!!!" Annaliese Puccini commented on the post. "Congratulations love." Added Tenley Leopold, "Yessssssss! Cannot wait to celebrate!!! And the caption yes, girl!"

Krystal and Miles made their romance Instagram official in October 2020. The following month, she announced that they were expecting their first child together, a daughter named Andara Rose Bowles who they welcomed in March 2021.

"How is it that just 2 people can take up so much of your heart," Krystal wrote in an August 2021 Instagram post. "#LoveMyFamily."