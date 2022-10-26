Katy Perry Shares Sweet Glimpse Into Her Birthday Celebration With Orlando Bloom and Daughter Daisy

It's time to bust out the fireworks for Katy Perry's birthday.
The singer turned 38 years old on Oct. 25 and gave fans a glimpse into her celebration with her fiancé Orlando Bloom and their 2-year-old daughter Daisy Dove Bloom.
Posting a picture of the trio's hands, Perry wrote, "Every time I blow a candle out I always wish for you. 38 and grateful."
Bloom gave her a sweet shout-out on his Instagram page, too. "Each time we take a trip around the sun and get to celebrate you," the actor wrote alongside a photo of the couple, "I'm reminded that on this journey together and whatever the weather I'm always smiling."
Fans weren't the only ones who loved the tribute. Miranda Kerr—who was married to Bloom from 2010 to 2013 and shares 11-year-old son Flynn with him—proved once again that exes can be friends by dropping three heart emojis underneath his post, and Perry replied to his message by writing, "Love you to Pluto and back."
Of course, Bloom's post for Perry should come as no surprise to their followers. After all, the "California Gurls" star shared a loving message to the Pirates of the Caribbean alum on his birthday in January.
"Happiest 45th to the kindest, deepest, most soulful, sexy & strong man I know," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "Thank you for being a constant compass, an unwavering anchor and bringing joi de vivre into every room you walk in. You are the love and light of my life. I thank my lucky stars for you and our darling dd."
Bloom and Perry started dating in 2016. After briefly splitting in 2017, they got back together later that year. The pair then got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2019 and welcomed Daisy in August 2020. And while Perry said on a September episode of The Drew Barrymore Show that "there is still a plan" for her and Bloom to tie the knot, she noted "the location is challenging" and suggested they want to go all out for their big day.
"I love a big celebration," the American Idol judge added. "I am all about, like, big, fun, exotic, great celebrations. So hopefully soon."