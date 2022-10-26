Katy Perry Shares Sweet Glimpse Into Her Birthday Celebration With Orlando Bloom and Daughter Daisy

Watch : Katy Perry Shares DETAILS on Wedding to Orlando Bloom

It's time to bust out the fireworks for Katy Perry's birthday.

The singer turned 38 years old on Oct. 25 and gave fans a glimpse into her celebration with her fiancé Orlando Bloom and their 2-year-old daughter Daisy Dove Bloom.

Posting a picture of the trio's hands, Perry wrote, "Every time I blow a candle out I always wish for you. 38 and grateful."

Bloom gave her a sweet shout-out on his Instagram page, too. "Each time we take a trip around the sun and get to celebrate you," the actor wrote alongside a photo of the couple, "I'm reminded that on this journey together and whatever the weather I'm always smiling."

Fans weren't the only ones who loved the tribute. Miranda Kerr—who was married to Bloom from 2010 to 2013 and shares 11-year-old son Flynn with him—proved once again that exes can be friends by dropping three heart emojis underneath his post, and Perry replied to his message by writing, "Love you to Pluto and back."