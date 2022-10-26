Kiehl's Flash Sale: Don't Miss These Buy 1, Get 1 Free Skincare Deals

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're a Kiehl's shopper, I have great news for you. There's a buy one, get one free sale on some of the brand's top-rated skincare products. This is a great opportunity to buy new products, stock up on your must-haves, or shop for gifts ahead of the holidays.
Whether you're struggling with acne, dry/cracked hands, or clogged pores, Kiehl's has highly effective products that are worth checking out. Here's what you need to know: click here to see all of the buy one, get one free deals and just add your favorite items to your cart. There's no promo code to remember. Just get your shop on and count down until your order gets delivered.
Kiehl's Buy 1, Get 1 Free Deals
Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cleanser- Set of 2
Remove dirt, debris, and excess oil effectively without a harsh feeling when you use this Kiehl's gentle cleanser. According to the brand, it's pH-balanced and it helps maintain the skin's natural protection barrier.
A Kiehl's shopper said, "I have sensitive skin this the only thing that does not dry my skin." A longtime fan of the face wash reviewed, "I've been using this face wash for a long time and it's really the best. My skin can be a little sensitive and it doesn't bother me at all. It's very gentle and works well to remove left over makeup."
Kiehl's Facial Fuel Eye De-Puffer- Set of 2
Didn't get enough sleep last night? Use this cooling eye stick to help reduce under eye puffiness. This is easy to use when you're on the go and it has a refreshing cooling effect.
A shopper said, "Excited to use this product and see quick results. I wash and pat dry my face and apply. ASAP results." Another echoed those sentiments, writing, "I think this really works. I keep mine in the fridge and when it's cold, it feels doubly great to apply."
Blue Herbal Acne Cleanser Treatment- Set of 2
This cleanser is great to reduce blackheads, whiteheads, and acne patches, per Kiehl's. It's super foamy and effective, according to Kiehl's shoppers. One shared, "Before I used this, I would get those giant zits that lasted for weeks and then would leave a dark spot. When I started using this, those giant zits stopped. I ran out and they came back. I ordered more and so far, not a single one. I pair this with the rare earth cleanser."
Kiehl's Holiday Ultimate Strength Hand Salve- Set of 2
Avoid cry, cracked winter hands with this heavy-duty, super-hydrating, hand salve. According to the brand, this cream "draws and absorbs water from the air forming a 'glove-like' protective barrier against moisture loss."
This product has 2,300+ 5-star reviews from shoppers, with one sharing, "This is absolutely a miracle. I've suffered with raw, peeling, cracked skin on my hands for years. I've tried every hand cream under the sun with little relief...until now! It has absolutely saved my skin!! I use it several times a day, especially after washing my hands; my hands stay soft and moisturized...no more constant cracking, bleeding and pain. Just buy it!"
Kiehl's Rare Earth Pore Cleansing Masque- Set of 2
Use this cleansing clay mask to absorb excess oil, unclog pores, and detoxify your skin, according to the brand.
A fan of the product said, "It's just one of my all time favorites where it leaves my skin feeling clean and fresh with visibly clearer, smaller while also being gentle enough to use daily." Another said, "I have only used this mask maybe 4-5 times and my skin has become less bumpy and has unclogged some of my pores. Obviously I have to be consistent with it but it really works!"
Kiehl's Heritage Calendula Toner- Set of 2
Kiehl's claims that this calming toner is great to combat redness, excess oil, the appearance of pores, and blemishes. After cleansing, apply this toner with a cotton pad and then follow up with your favorite serums and/or moisturizer.
A shopper raved, "This toner changed my mind about using a daily toner. I was always skeptical about using a toner after years of struggling with sensitive skin and reactions to alcohol-based toners. From day one of use, the Calendula was a totally different and wonderful experience. My skin is already improving and no dryness! Fabulous!"
Kiehl's Hydro-Plumping Hydrating Serum- Set of 2
If you're looking for a hydrating serum, Kiehl's claims that this one plumps the skin, smooths, and improves elasticity.
A shopper raved, "Clear improvement after first time using it... My skin looked way healthier, my pores were tightened, the wrinkles are really plumped! I don't need eye cream anymore, and for the first time after a while, I love touching my face! (Just to feel the 'baby skin feeling'). Now, my skin gets stable, so I only need to use a tiny amount of the products."
Kiehl's Calendula Serum-Infused Water Cream- Set of 2
If you want to even out your skin's texture, decrease, redness, and increase radiance, Kiehl's claims that this cream will make a difference in just one week. It delivers a burst of hydration that lasts for 24 hours, according to the brand.
A fan of the lightweight moisturizer said, "A True Miracle In A Jar! I received a small sample of this product. Since I have tried every high-end moisturizer on the market with never being completely satisfied, I wasn't expecting much. But, WOW! The first application felt like silk penetrating deeply through my layers of skin. For the first time, without using another serum, moisturizer, or primer, this wonderful product made my dry, thirsty skin moist, and kept it moist all day long... From now on, this will be my forever favorite moisturizer!"
Kiehl's Powerful Wrinkle Reducing Eye Cream- Set of 2
Smooth out your under eye area with the Kiehl's Powerful Wrinkle Reducing Eye Cream. According to the brand, this cream improves skin elasticity and reduces puffiness, crow's feet, and wrinkles.
A Kiehl's shopper said, "I'd tried everything with almost no result, but this cream was the ticket (for me) to improve the fine lines and dark circles under my eyes. I noticed results within a week or two. It doesn't do much for the puffiness, BUT the texture under my eyes is so-improved that the puffiness doesn't bother me as much. I'm not even wearing concealer anymore. Very happy."
Kiehl's Ferulic Brew Antioxidant Facial Treatment with Lactic Acid- Set of 2
Kiehl's claims that you can increase hydration, boost radiance, and smooth out texture/fine lines, and even out tone with this product.
A shopper raved, "The Kiehl's Ferulic Brew Rejuvenating Facial Essence is amazing. It definitely works wonders. My skin feels rejuvenated. I see my skin looks smoother, brighter & all around healthier. I am sold on this product."
