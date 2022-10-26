British Radio Host Tim Gough Dies on the Air

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

The radio broadcasting world is mourning the loss of a veteran.

British radio host Tim Gough died Oct. 24 at age 55 while on air during his morning breakfast show. According to a news release from GenX Radio Suffolk, Gough suffered a suspected heart attack at 7:50 a.m. at his home in Lackford, Suffolk.

"Tim was a hugely experienced and highly talented broadcaster with an army of fans for his daily show," the release read. "He is a very sad loss to radio and the county of Suffolk. The entire GenX Radio family are shocked and devastated beyond words."

James Hazell, the Managing Director of GenX Radio Suffolk, described Gough as an experienced broadcaster of over four decades and said the radio station was "heart broken by the news" of his passing.

"To know Tim personally, as I did very closely for over 30 years, was to know a warm, caring, fun guy who myself and my family loved dearly," Hazell continued. "I know his family are enormously comforted by the hundreds of loving messages that have been received and have asked for privacy at this devastating time."