See Kim Kardashian’s Kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm Show Their Modeling Skills During Photo Shoot

Watch : Kim Kardashian Reveals North West Gets This RARE Luxury Good

Now this is model behavior.

A behind-the-scenes look at a photo shoot starring North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West was shared to Kim Kardashian and North's joint TikTok account on Oct. 25—and it's picture perfect.

As seen in the footage, 4-year-old Chicago rocked an all-denim look paired with gold jewelry and boots on set. As for North, the 9-year-old served a variety of poses and facial expressions in a Tommy Hilfiger ensemble featuring wide-leg pants, a tube top and an oversized bomber jacket.

But the noteworthy looks did not stop there. Saint, 6, sported a flannel button up paired with khakis. Meanwhile, 3-year-old Psalm, like his older brother, was seen in khaki pants paired with a black button-up jacket on set.

Fans also got to see what went down at the shoot aside from photography, such as Psalm eating a Rice Krispies Treat and having a little dance party backstage. Hey, he knows how to keep the energy up on set!