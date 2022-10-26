See Kim Kardashian’s Kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm Show Their Modeling Skills During Photo Shoot

Now this is model behavior.
A behind-the-scenes look at a photo shoot starring North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West was shared to Kim Kardashian and North's joint TikTok account on Oct. 25—and it's picture perfect.
As seen in the footage, 4-year-old Chicago rocked an all-denim look paired with gold jewelry and boots on set. As for North, the 9-year-old served a variety of poses and facial expressions in a Tommy Hilfiger ensemble featuring wide-leg pants, a tube top and an oversized bomber jacket.
But the noteworthy looks did not stop there. Saint, 6, sported a flannel button up paired with khakis. Meanwhile, 3-year-old Psalm, like his older brother, was seen in khaki pants paired with a black button-up jacket on set.
Fans also got to see what went down at the shoot aside from photography, such as Psalm eating a Rice Krispies Treat and having a little dance party backstage. Hey, he knows how to keep the energy up on set!
Watch the full video here.
It's not the first time North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm have gotten experience on a photo shoot. Earlier this year, the group posed with each other for Kim's Vogue March 2022 cover story. And as it turns out, North had the role of model and stylist for that project.
In the beginning of the Vogue piece, author Jen Wang wrote that Saint was "wearing, appropriately, a lime-green Kawasaki shirt picked out by North, who has styled all the kids."
It seems her true north is pointing her toward a career in fashion.