See Kim Kardashian’s Kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm Show Their Modeling Skills During Photo Shoot

Kim Kardashian’s kids struck some poses during a fashion-forward photo shoot. See North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West on set for the project.

By Kelly Gilmore Oct 26, 2022 2:41 AMTags
Kim KardashianCeleb KidsKardashian NewsKardashiansCelebritiesNorth WestSaint WestChicago WestPsalm West
Watch: Kim Kardashian Reveals North West Gets This RARE Luxury Good

Now this is model behavior.

A behind-the-scenes look at a photo shoot starring North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West was shared to Kim Kardashian and North's joint TikTok account on Oct. 25—and it's picture perfect.

As seen in the footage, 4-year-old Chicago rocked an all-denim look paired with gold jewelry and boots on set. As for North, the 9-year-old served a variety of poses and facial expressions in a Tommy Hilfiger ensemble featuring wide-leg pants, a tube top and an oversized bomber jacket.

But the noteworthy looks did not stop there. Saint, 6, sported a flannel button up paired with khakis. Meanwhile, 3-year-old Psalm, like his older brother, was seen in khaki pants paired with a black button-up jacket on set.

Fans also got to see what went down at the shoot aside from photography, such as Psalm eating a Rice Krispies Treat and having a little dance party backstage. Hey, he knows how to keep the energy up on set!

photos
Kim Kardashian's Family Photos From Her Beach Trip With Her Kids

Watch the full video here.

Tiktok

Trending Stories

1

The Real Reason Matthew Perry and Julia Roberts Broke Up

2

Bachelor Nation's Thomas Jacobs Proposes to Becca Kufrin

3
Exclusive

Pregnant Sophia Grace Shares Rare Look Into Her Private Romance

It's not the first time North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm have gotten experience on a photo shoot. Earlier this year, the group posed with each other for Kim's Vogue March 2022 cover story. And as it turns out, North had the role of model and stylist for that project.

Tiktok

In the beginning of the Vogue piece, author Jen Wang wrote that Saint was "wearing, appropriately, a lime-green Kawasaki shirt picked out by North, who has styled all the kids."

It seems her true north is pointing her toward a career in fashion.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

The Real Reason Matthew Perry and Julia Roberts Broke Up

2

Bachelor Nation's Thomas Jacobs Proposes to Becca Kufrin

3
Exclusive

How Kim Kardashian Is “Compartmentalizing” Amid Kanye West’s Remarks

4
Exclusive

Pregnant Sophia Grace Shares Rare Look Into Her Private Romance

5

You Can't Help Falling in Love with Jacob Elordi’s Take on Elvis