Wayfair Way Day 2022 Sale: Towels for 83 Cents, Save 69% On a 53-Piece Flatware Set, and More Deals

Wayfair's biggest discounts of the year are finally here! Save on furniture, holiday decor, bedding, and more.

Way Day 2022 FallWayfair

Did you just move into a new place? Do you feel like your home could use a refresh? Whether you want to do a whole renovation or implement a small change, Wayfair is the go-to shopping destination for all things home. You can find major purchases like furniture, appliances, and mattresses or those finishing touches like bedding, pillows, and organizational products. Wayfair has something for all of your needs in a wide variety of design aesthetics. It's the best time to shop because there are some can't-miss discounts during the brand's most sought-after sale, Way Day.

Depending on what you're looking for, you can save up to 80% on home goods. Plus, you get free shipping on every order. Not sure what to buy? Here are some Way Day 2022 recommendations.

58 Cheap Things to Make Your Home Look Expensive

Way Day 2022 Deals

Pfaltzgraff Stainless Steel Flatware- Set of 53

This 53-piece flatware set is great for everyday use or if you just realized you're having way more people over for Thanksgiving than you realized and you need extra. This bundle has dinner forks, dessert spoons, tablespoons, serving spoons, sugar spoons, serving forks, slotted spoons, spreaders, dessert forks, and steak knives. Usually, this would cost $210, but you can get this bundle for $65.

$210
$65
Wayfair

Charlton Home Columbard Fine Combed 24 Piece 100% Cotton Washcloth Towel Set (Set of 24)

This 24-piece towel set is 60% off, which means each towel costs only 83 cents.

A shopper raved, "You will not be disappointed. My mother in law came to visit and loved the quality. We had to order some for her before leaving."

 

$50
$20
Wayfair

Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Pettry Microfiber Comforter Set

This comforter set is cozy, stylish, and timeless. There are several colors to choose from. Each set includes a comforter along with four matching pillows. This 79% off deal is bound to sell out fast. Get your shop on.

$280
$60
Wayfair

Wayfair Basics Microfiber Sheet Set with Bonus Pillowcase

Get comfy with these soft, warm, budget-friendly microfiber sheets. These come with a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and four pillowcases. There are 24 colors to choose from. These sets have 47,600+ 5-star reviews from satisfied shoppers.

$38
$16
Wayfair

Joss & Main Cassie Round Metal Wall Mirror

Save 49% on this round mirror that's equal parts functional and stylish. 

$174
$89
Wayfair

T-fal Initiatives 18 Piece Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set & Cooking Utensils

Get rid of your old, worn out cookware and upgrade with one of these matching sets. These items are oven-safe, dishwasher-safe, and nonstick. Each bundle includes:

  • 3 Saucepan
  • 3 Frying Pan / Skillet
  • 1 Saute Pan
  • 1 Griddle
  • Dutch Oven
  • 5 Lid
  • 4 Cooking Utensil
$143
$96
Wayfair

The Holiday Aisle Grissom Stoneware Dinnerware- Set of 16

It's never too early to get into the holiday spirit. Break out the Christmas dinnerware now.

$84
$76
Wayfair

Sand & Stable York Ceramic Tray

Elevate your coffee table with this luxe-looking tray. You can also use this to display perfumes or jewelry.

$180
$57
Wayfair

Mercury Row Oberlander Lighted Faux Fir Garland

Make holiday decorating easier and just get this garland with lights already built-in. 

$87
$46
Wayfair

The Holiday Aisle Christmas Flocked Pinecone & Berry Wreath

Give your guests a festive welcome this holiday season when you hang this wreath on your door. 

$72
$50
Wayfair

Three Posts Lorraine TV Stand for TVs

Make this TV stand the focal point of your living room. It has adjustable shelves and there are seven stunning colors to choose from.

$305
$132
Wayfair

Sand & Stable Selah 20 Tall Solid Wood Tree Stump End Table

Bring a rustic aesthetic to your space with this tree stump end table, which also comes in white.

$185
$97
Wayfair

Looking for more affordable home finds? Shop top-selling bedding from Amazon with prices starting at just $8.

