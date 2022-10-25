Jeremy Rudd Joins Horror Film The Fetus as Associate Producer and Cast Member

Ad

Jeremy Rudd joined strengths as an associate producer and cast member with actors Bill Moseley, Lauren LaVera, and director Joe Lam in the 2023 horror film The Fetus.

Written by award-winning writer-director Joe Lam, The Fetus delivers a powerful message through a story of a man who must overcome his past trauma to accept fatherhood.

The story is centered on a young couple, Chris (Julian Curtis) and Alessa (Lauren LaVera), who have to deal with Alessa's disapproving dad, Maddox (Bill Moseley). Chris, the movie's protagonist, has self-worth problems that stem from his upbringing and prevent him from building a nice family life with Alessa.

To make things worse, Maddox isn't keen on Chris as a suitable match for his daughter. He is actively working to undermine their relationship through any means possible (and some of them are truly wicked and nefarious).

In the meantime, Alessa gets pregnant, and a supernatural entity grows inside her belly. She hides the news out of fear that Maddox will have her child sacrificed for his narcissistic ends. The only way for the couple to make it through this ordeal and move forward as a family is if they can overcome Maddox's plans and heal their trauma.