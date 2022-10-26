See a Crime-Solving Natasha Lyonne in the Star-Studded First Teaser for Rian Johnson's Poker Face

Watch : Russian Doll Star Natasha Lyonne Talks Season 2

Nobody likes a liar.

In the first teaser for Peacock's Poker Face, premiering Jan. 26, Natasha Lyonne plays Charlie Cale, a woman with the ability to always tell when somebody is lying—which she puts to good, albeit dangerous, use.

"I only know if something is a lie," she says in the trailer. "The real trick of it is to figure out why."

In the series, the first television project from Knives Out and Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson, Charlie "hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda," according to the streamer, "and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can't help but solve."

The trailer also features appearances from Adrien Brody, Chloë Sevigny, Dascha Polanco, Ron Perlman, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Tim Meadows and Lil Rel Howery.

Rian and Natasha revealed that the project all came together in very organic and relatable fashion.

"Never underestimate the power of a good dinner conversation between friends," the pair shared in a statement to E! News. "What started as a discussion over steak frites about detective shows and what made them such a reliable pleasure—the exploration of little worlds within each new setting, the guest stars playing killers and victims, and most importantly, a scrappy protagonist you were always ready to kick back with and see win—ultimately resulted in the creation of Charlie, the driving force behind Poker Face."