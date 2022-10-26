See a Crime-Solving Natasha Lyonne in the Star-Studded First Teaser for Rian Johnson's Poker Face

Nobody likes a liar.
In the first teaser for Peacock's Poker Face, premiering Jan. 26, Natasha Lyonne plays Charlie Cale, a woman with the ability to always tell when somebody is lying—which she puts to good, albeit dangerous, use.
"I only know if something is a lie," she says in the trailer. "The real trick of it is to figure out why."
In the series, the first television project from Knives Out and Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson, Charlie "hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda," according to the streamer, "and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can't help but solve."
The trailer also features appearances from Adrien Brody, Chloë Sevigny, Dascha Polanco, Ron Perlman, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Tim Meadows and Lil Rel Howery.
Rian and Natasha revealed that the project all came together in very organic and relatable fashion.
"Never underestimate the power of a good dinner conversation between friends," the pair shared in a statement to E! News. "What started as a discussion over steak frites about detective shows and what made them such a reliable pleasure—the exploration of little worlds within each new setting, the guest stars playing killers and victims, and most importantly, a scrappy protagonist you were always ready to kick back with and see win—ultimately resulted in the creation of Charlie, the driving force behind Poker Face."
The duo said the show will follow Charlie on a cross-country road trip as she "meets a rogue's gallery of characters and avenges a new injustice each episode, armed with little more than her uncanny ability to detect lies and a genuine appreciation for her fellow humans (and the occasional dog)."
Bring on the dogs!
Poker Face also features appearances from Brandon Michael Hall, Judith Light, Ellen Barkin, Jameela Jamil, Luis Guzmán, Nick Nolte and Stephanie Hsu.
The first four episodes of Poker Face drop Jan. 26 on Peacock, with the final six episodes premiering weekly on Thursdays.
