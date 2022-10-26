Keke Palmer, Joe Alwyn, Machine Gun Kelly and More: See Every Star at TIME 100 Next Gala

Watch : Cardi B Defends Herself, "TIME's" 100 Most Influential People & More - Full Episode

There's no time like the present to recognize the innovators of tomorrow.

That's why Keke Palmer, Jennette McCurdy and more were honored at the TIME 100 Next gala for what the prestigious publication described as "extraordinary efforts to shape our world—and to define our future."

On Oct. 25, honorees like Lily Collins, who recently finished filming the third season of Emily in Paris, descended upon SECOND Floor in New York City for a night of celebration. Also spotted on the red carpet: Bridgerton breakout Simone Ashley and Joe Alwyn, who was praised by friend Ryan Reynolds in his TIME 100 Next profile.

"I've known Joe Alwyn for six years—and that's long enough to see someone's heart," Ryan wrote, seemingly referencing the length of time the Conversations With Friends actor has also been in a relationship with Taylor Swift. "Long enough to know whether or not they're made of good stuff. And Joe Alwyn is made of good stuff."