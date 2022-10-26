Giuliana Rancic Shares Her Biggest Lessons 10 Years After Surviving Breast Cancer

Watch : Giuliana Rancic Partners With The Pink Agenda for Breast Cancer

You never know how strong you are until being strong is your only choice.

The message is one that Giuliana Rancic kept close to her heart—and her bedside—when she battled breast cancer in 2011. But 10 years after surviving the disease, the fashion designer is reflecting on her journey and celebrating just how far she has come.

"My biggest self-discovery after cancer and treatment was realizing I was stronger than I had thought I was," Giuliana shared with E! News in an exclusive interview. "I love knowing that I have come out of that experience a stronger woman."

When she was first diagnosed, the former E! News co-anchor said she was scared of what the future would hold. But as she continues sharing her story, the 48-year-old realizes that she was never alone in her fight.

"I wish I knew how many other survivors and women battling breast cancer there were," she said. "I also wish I knew how desperately the medical field needs to receive the support to continue the work they do to find a life-saving cure."