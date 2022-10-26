How Kim Kardashian Is “Compartmentalizing” Family Life Following Kanye West’s Antisemitic Remarks

Watch : Kim Kardashian Condemns Kanye West's Anti-Semitic Comments

Kim Kardashian is focused on being a mama bear.

After she appeared to speak out against her estranged husband Kanye West's antisemitic remarks, Kim is trying to keep her attention on their four children: North West, 9, Saint West, 6, Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 3.

A source close to Kim exclusively told E! News that, amid the controversy, "Kim's just always worried about the kids."

A second insider gave insight on how she's handling the situation at home. "Kim is good at compartmentalizing and trying to keep things peaceful for the kids," the second source shared. "They focus on the kids and what they are doing."

On Oct. 24, Kim seemed to condemn her ex's antisemitic remarks with an Instagram Story standing in solitary with the Jewish community.

"Hate speech is never OK or excusable," she wrote without mentioning him. "I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end."