Siesta Key's Juliette Porter Reveals Where She Really Stands With Kelsey Owens

A new chapter in Siesta Key calls for a new start.
While Juliette Porter has had her ups and downs with cast member Kelsey Owens, the fashion designer is happy to report that the pair's relationship is in a much better place today.
"Kelsey and I are really great, better than we have ever been," Juliette told E! News in an exclusive interview. "Well, we used to be best friends, but we're in a really good spot now compared to where we once were."
So what brought these two back together after multiple seasons of distance and fighting? As it turns out, swimwear helped this pair move forward.
"She did walk in my JMP the Label fashion show at Miami Swim Week, which was amazing," Juliette shared. "It was such an important moment and she looked absolutely stunning in the suit she wore. I think people kind of forgot how talented Kelsey is. That girl can walk. She is a model for sure."
And while Juliette says she doesn't know if they will ever get back to being true BFFs, she has "so much love and respect for her."
"I have been filming this show with her from the beginning for almost six years," Juliette shared. "It's been such a majority of our 20s that it's fully shaped us at this stage in our life so that's a bond will always share."
Back in August, Kelsey took to Instagram and said she would be cut moving forward on Siesta Key. But according to Juliette, her co-star will be on this season a lot.
"I know there's a little bit of like speculation that she's barely around," she said. "That's not true. She's definitely around."
In fact, the duo will have an honest conversation about their friendship that could provide many answers to fans' burning questions.
"We did have a talk where things got pretty real, pretty open," she teased. "I think we were able to heel a little bit. I think that the olive branch was, ‘Let's have you walk in my show' and I asked her if she was interested. I think that was our way of showing the world that we were moving on in a really cute, beautiful way."
Another blossoming relationship to look forward to this season is Juliette's romance with Clark Drum. While he's not one to regularly post on social media—and is hesitant to film scenes with her—the Florida resident is making his girlfriend happy at home.
"I feel like I finally found a guy who really listens to me, who respects me and he's just normal and fun," Juliette said. "I feel like we have a lot in common where, as I think my relationships in the past, I didn't really have that same type of connection as I do with Clark and it's very refreshing and I'm so much happier."
Siesta Key: Miami Moves airs Thursday nights at 8 p.m. on MTV.