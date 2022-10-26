Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul: Here Are the 20 Best Deals to Shop Right Now

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Beauty enthusiasts everywhere, I have some good news for you.
Amazon is coming at you with a Holiday Beauty Haul that you can shop right now all the way until November 6. Products are on sale for up to 30% off, so you can consider this your own personal all things beauty Prime Day. There's just so much to shop, so I've done the research for you and came up with the 20 best deals from brands like Color Wow, Laneige, Revlon, CeraVe and more that you need to add to your cart ASAP. From skincare and makeup to personal hygiene and hair products starting at just $4, this list has something for every beauty lover.
Keep reading for the must-have beauty deals from this year's Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul.
Aquaphor Healing Ointment - Variety Pack
If there's one thing about me, it's that I always have an Aquaphor tube within reach. It works wonders on dry skin and lips, and you can currently snag the variety pack on Amazon for just $15.
Face Roller by Revlon, Oily Skin Control for Face Makeup
This face roller by Revlon controls oily skin and is reusable and washable. It has over 48,000 five-star ratings and is currently on sale for $12. One reviewer writes, "This rolling device is like pure magic."
Maybelline Lash Sensational Washable Mascara
Mascara does not have to be super expensive to be effective, and this Maybelline Lash Sensational Mascara is proof of that. The brownish-black, washable mascara has over 110,000 five-star ratings, and it's one that I swear by myself. You can get it now for $9!
NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Ultimate Shadow Palette
This eyeshadow palette does it all. The highly pigmented eyeshadow palette comes with 16 different shadows so that you can create all sorts of eye makeup looks, from matte to shimmering. It would also be a great stocking stuffer this holiday season!
Real Techniques Everyday Eye Essentials Makeup Brush Kit
If you need to restock on your makeup brushes, check out this everyday eye essentials makeup brush kit that comes with eight different tools. It has over 3,000 five-star reviews, so you know these will blend and snatch your makeup super well.
Acne Treatment Differin Gel
Differin Gel has worked wonders on my skin, and over 68,000 Amazon reviewers basically agree. With almost five stars, you can get this 30 day supply tube of Differin Gel to treat breakouts and clogged pores.
Color Wow Money Masque
Celebrity hair stylist Chris Appleton joined Color Wow to create this Money Masque, so you just know it's going to be good. The vegan hair mask hydrates and repairs damaged hair for a super sleek and glossy finish.
CeraVe Moisturizing Cream and Hydrating Face Wash Skin Care Set for Dry Skin
CeraVe has been my go-to hydrating face wash, especially since I have dry skin. You can currently get this set with the CeraVe Moisturizing Cream and Hydrating Face Wash for $26, and say goodbye to dull, dry skin.
Makeup Remover Pads by Almay
For those eye makeup looks that simply don't budge, check out these makeup remover pads by Almay. The biodegradable and oil free micellar water pads erase makeup like magic. One user writes, "I used them for the first time last night and I could not believe it: 90% of the makeup came off with the first swipe and the rest came off with the next. Nothing smeared. I am still incredulous this morning."
Lipstick by Revlon
This Revlon lipstick is infused with vitamin E and avocado oil for a smooth and lustrous finish. It has over 17,000 five-star reviews, one of them writing, "This lipstick is wonderful! My daughter and I have been wearing this shade for a few years, and even though we have different coloring (I am blond and she is brunette), the color looks great on us both!"
BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Ultra-Thin Straightening Iron
This BaBylissPRO straightening iron has been all over my TikTok FYP, so it's definitely going to be added to my cart this holiday season. One Amazon reviewer writes, "With this Babyliss Ultra thin 1 1/2 inch flat iron, I literally only go over my hair sections ONCE! So it cuts the time in half."
Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Hydration Set
The Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Hydration Set by Laneige comes with a toner, serum, eye cream and 100 hour hydrating cream. That alone makes me want to try it myself. One Amazon reviewer writes, "Love all the products! Not greasy, lightweight. Very happy with the purchase."
REVLON One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush
If you want a salon style blowout but don't always have the time or ability to make it to the salon, snag this Revlon on-step volumizer hair dryer and hot air brush for just $48.
Elizabeth Arden Miracle Balm
This Elizabeth Arden Miracle Balm is a full body moisturizer that totally hydrates and smooths your skin. One reviewer writes, "I wish I could give this 10 stars because that's how much I love it."
ELEMIS Papaya Enzyme Peel, 1.6 Fl Oz
The Elemis Papaya Enzyme Peel is moisturizing and totally impressive, according to reviews. One mask user writes, "I have never tried a mask that didn't leave my skin feeling as if the life was being sucked out, dry and even drier after removing it. Elemis is amazing. I live in a dry climate, and suffer from dry skin, but my skin doesn't feel terrible even while leaving the mask on for 15 minutes as directed. It feels like moisture is penetrating my skin."
Lip Gloss Set by Revlon, Super Lustrous 5 Piece Gift Set
This lip gloss set from Revlon would make a great stocking stuffer or gift for the holiday season. It comes with various different shades and finishes, so you're bound to find a gloss that you love.
Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Multi-Use Concealer
This Maybelline concealer has been my go-to for years, so I'm definitely stocking up on it during this Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul. It has over 163,000 five-star ratings, so you need to get in on the hype!
Waterpik Cordless Pearl Rechargeable Portable Water Flosser
The Waterpik water flosser allegedly removes up to 99.99 percent of plaque and it's 50% more effective than conventional dental floss. It's dentist recommended and easy to use, and it has over 6,000 almost five-star reviews.
Burt's Bees Lip Balm, Moisturizing Lip Shimmer, With Vitamin E & Coconut Oil, 100% Natural, Peony, 0.09 Ounce (4 Pack)
This moisturizing lip shimmer from Burt's Bees would be a great stocking stuffer idea for the holidays. The pack of four is currently on sale for $15, with two different shade options.
Liquid Lipstick with Clear Lip Gloss by Revlon
This liquid lipstick and clear lip gloss duo by Revlon is the best of both worlds. It comes in so many different shades that are currently on sale, and has over 22,000 five-star reviews for its long-wear and pigmented finish.
