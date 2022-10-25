See Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Twin With Baby Girl Malti While Celebrating Diwali

Watch : Priyanka Chopra Proves She's Nick Jonas' No. 1 Fan at Concert

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated Diwali with their 9-month-old baby girl Malti on Oct. 24. The "Close" singer gave a few glimpses into their family affair by sharing some photos of himself, Priyanka and the little one in matching outfits made with shimmery, cream-colored fabric.

In one of the snaps, which were posted to Nick's Instagram Oct. 25, Malti can be seen with a heart emoji shielding her face as she sits on mom Priyanka's lap with dad Nick holding her hand.

His caption made it clear that the gathering was just as stunning as their ensembles.

"Such a beautiful Diwali celebration," Nick wrote. "Happy Diwali everyone. Sending joy and light to you all."

This year's observance marks Malti's first time celebrating Diwali—and Nick and Priyanka's first time observing as parents.

The pair celebrated Diwali together in November 2021, when the Quantico star posted photos of herself and her husband honoring the holiday.